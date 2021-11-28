Alien Worlds Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $342.43 million and approximately $391.54 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.21 or 0.07430121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.14 or 0.99816022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

