Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce $51.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $185.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,996 shares of company stock worth $25,373,104. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $111.28. 292,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

