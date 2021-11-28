Zacks: Brokerages Expect WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WISeKey International.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WKEY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 105,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,801. WISeKey International has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WISeKey International (WKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.