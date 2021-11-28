Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.51 Million

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report sales of $57.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.25 million and the lowest is $56.78 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $233.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 929,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,538. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

