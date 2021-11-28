Scharf Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,412.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,408.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

