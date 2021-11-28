Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $6.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.81 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.21. 4,195,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.26. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

