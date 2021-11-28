Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

