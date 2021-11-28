Bangor Savings Bank Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,851.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,676.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.