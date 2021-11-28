Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Expands By 275.6%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 275.6% from the October 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.9 days.

MECVF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $$3.95 during midday trading on Friday. mdf commerce has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

