Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 232.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,033,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INVU remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
Investview Company Profile
