Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 232.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,033,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INVU remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

