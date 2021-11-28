$0.43 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. First Bank reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 27,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.