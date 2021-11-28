Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.30. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BALY. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bally’s by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 601,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,674. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

