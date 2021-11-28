Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 242.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 209,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 156,724 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 209.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 299.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $315.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

