Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

Shares of UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.