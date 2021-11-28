Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $22.05 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $439.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

