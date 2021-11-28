CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $21,604.50 and $325.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00233915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.