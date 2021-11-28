Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $133.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the lowest is $130.91 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $443.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.53 million to $445.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $588.08 million, with estimates ranging from $556.20 million to $630.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. 177,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,150. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.