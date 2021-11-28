Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

LFUS traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.44. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $232.15 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.