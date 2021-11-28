Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 93.1% in November

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 735,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Global Digital Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Global Digital Solutions
