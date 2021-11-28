Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 93.1% in November

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 735,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Global Digital Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

