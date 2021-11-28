Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Drops By 80.2%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the October 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 165,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FANUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

