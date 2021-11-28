Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in November

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.17.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

