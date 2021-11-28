Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

