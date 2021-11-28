Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,266 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.59. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.