Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $25.62 billion and $854.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.00345135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,304,152,845 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.