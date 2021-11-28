ChartEx (CHART) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,697.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $660,288.00 and approximately $48,697.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00061092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00073776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00099091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.89 or 0.07420145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,975.47 or 1.00405452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.