LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $12.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.25 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $45.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. 2,469,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

