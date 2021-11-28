Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,818,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,881. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

