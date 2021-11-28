Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

VOO stock opened at $422.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

