Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

