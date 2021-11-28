Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the October 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KIQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 164,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,952. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies by 769.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelso Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

