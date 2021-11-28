Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Elemental Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

