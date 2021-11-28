Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 73,782 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

