Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $71,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

