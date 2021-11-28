Bangor Savings Bank Sells 65 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

