Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock traded down $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.98. 207,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $254.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.83.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

