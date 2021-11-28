FairGame (FAIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.56 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $34.25 million and approximately $46.56 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001901 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006050 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00047910 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.