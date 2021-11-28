Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.60 Million

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $234.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.07 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $196.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $901.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

