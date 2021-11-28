Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

