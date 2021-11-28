Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

