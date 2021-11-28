Contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out -1,028.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 475.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 8.23 $5.08 million ($0.28) -366.27 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.35 $305.53 million $0.16 85.07

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 1.48% 0.42% 0.18% Brandywine Realty Trust 5.43% 1.50% 0.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus target price of $91.29, suggesting a potential downside of 10.99%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

