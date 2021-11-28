Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Drops By 77.1%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCHYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sands China alerts:

SCHYY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 51,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sands China has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.