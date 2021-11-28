Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the October 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RKUNY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 8,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,704. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Rakuten Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

