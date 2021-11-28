Tether (USDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63.81 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion and approximately $63.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.84 or 0.07443259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,927.10 or 0.99778548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 77,351,995,266 coins and its circulating supply is 73,121,243,702 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.