Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00191471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00035046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.00729766 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068866 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.