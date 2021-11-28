VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0012

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00234208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

