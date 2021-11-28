$0.25 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 1,013,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 430,641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 408,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

