Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

