City Holding Co. Purchases 451 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day moving average is $244.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

