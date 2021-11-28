McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.