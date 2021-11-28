DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in American Tower by 59.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $262.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

